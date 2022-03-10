Vianet Group (LON:VNET) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $94.46

Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.46 ($1.24) and traded as low as GBX 83.79 ($1.10). Vianet Group shares last traded at GBX 83.79 ($1.10), with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £25.46 million and a P/E ratio of -27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 89.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 94.32.

Vianet Group Company Profile (LON:VNET)

Vianet Group plc provides actionable management information and business insights through combining data from cloud based Internet of Things solutions. It operates through Smart Zones and Smart Machines segments. The Smart Zone segment designs, develops, sells, and rents fluid monitoring equipment to pub and hospitality industry.

