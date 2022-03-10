VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Director Michael D. Rumbolz Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) Director Michael D. Rumbolz purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of VICI opened at $27.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.95. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85.
VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 62.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.
About VICI Properties (Get Rating)
VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VICI Properties (VICI)
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.