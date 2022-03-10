VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Director Michael D. Rumbolz Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) Director Michael D. Rumbolz purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of VICI opened at $27.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.95. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on VICI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 62.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

