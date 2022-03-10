Victoria (LON:VCP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $675.00

Shares of Victoria plc (LON:VCP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 675 ($8.84) and last traded at GBX 680 ($8.91), with a volume of 233498 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 730 ($9.56).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VCP shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.07) target price on shares of Victoria in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,280 ($16.77) target price on shares of Victoria in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.07) target price on shares of Victoria in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The firm has a market cap of £782.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 957.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,026.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.29, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

