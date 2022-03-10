VIG (VIG) Market Capitalization Tops $806,160.03

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. During the last week, VIG has traded 36.3% higher against the dollar. One VIG coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. VIG has a market cap of $806,160.03 and $68.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000627 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 890,678,355 coins. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

