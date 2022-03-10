Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

VRDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of VRDN stock opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $426.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average of $17.73. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

In related news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 16,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $327,482.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 5,399.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

