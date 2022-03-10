Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivendi SA is a France-based media and telecommunications company. The Company’s media business is comprised of Universal Music Group (UMG), Vivendi Games and the Canal+ Group. Its telecommunications business is comprised of SFR and Maroc Telecom. Universal Music Group (UMG) specializes in the publishing and distribution of music content. Vivendi Games develops, publishes and distributes multiplatform interactive entertainment. Canal+ Group is notably engaged in the production and distribution of pay-television in France. SFR is a mobile telecommunications operator and is also engaged in the fixed-line telecommunications market. Maroc Telecom is a telecommunications operator (mobile, fixed and Internet) in Morocco. The Company also holds stake in NBC Universal, which specializes in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. Vivendi SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other research firms have also commented on VIVHY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vivendi from €38.00 ($41.30) to €13.40 ($14.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vivendi from €14.00 ($15.22) to €14.10 ($15.33) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vivendi in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Shares of VIVHY opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.92. Vivendi has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $14.23.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

