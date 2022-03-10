Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €68.90 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.90 ($74.89) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €60.00 ($65.22) target price on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($78.26) target price on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($75.00) target price on Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($70.65) target price on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($64.13) target price on Vonovia in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vonovia has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €63.07 ($68.55).

Shares of ETR VNA opened at €46.29 ($50.32) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €47.69 and a 200 day moving average price of €51.10. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €42.43 ($46.12) and a 52-week high of €60.96 ($66.26).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

