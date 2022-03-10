VPR Brands (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.07

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.08. VPR Brands shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 27,626 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.

Get VPR Brands alerts:

About VPR Brands (OTCMKTS:VPRB)

VPR Brands LP engages in the development, marketing and distribution of electronic cigarettes, personal vaporizers, and pocket lighters. Its brands include Dissim, HoneyStick, Goldline, Krave, VaporX, Vaporin, and Helium. The company was founded on July 19, 2004 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VPR Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPR Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.