VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. VSE had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC traded down $3.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.94. 395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,493. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.93. VSE has a twelve month low of $36.66 and a twelve month high of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $571.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.99 and a beta of 1.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VSE by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 708,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of VSE by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VSE by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in VSE by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in VSE by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 24,772 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. lifted their price target on shares of VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

