Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Holdings Raised by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,772 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials makes up 2.0% of Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC stock traded down $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $175.38. 677,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,215. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $157.80 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.97.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VMC. BNP Paribas lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.87.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

