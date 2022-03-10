Vulcan Steel Ltd to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.26 (ASX:VSL)

Vulcan Steel Ltd (ASX:VSL – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.256 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.

In related news, insider Peter Wells acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$9.80 ($7.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,450,000.00 ($1,788,321.17).

