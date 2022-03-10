WABnetwork Trading Down 7.3% Over Last Week (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last week, WABnetwork has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. WABnetwork has a market capitalization of $66,669.32 and $45.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WABnetwork coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WABnetwork

WABnetwork is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

