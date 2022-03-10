Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,603 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Walmart by 23.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,306 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,657,000 after buying an additional 55,693 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after buying an additional 225,224 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Walmart by 14.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 784,516 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $107,421,000 after buying an additional 97,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $4,592,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.88. The company had a trading volume of 128,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,657,183. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $390.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.44. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.47 and a twelve month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 45.08%.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 22,133 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $3,099,062.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,099,955 shares of company stock worth $711,827,821 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.