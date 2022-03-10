Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.98 Per Share

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Warrior Met Coal in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will earn $2.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.90. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock traded up $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $40.27. 15,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,484. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $41.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.77.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.59. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently 8.25%.

In related news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $130,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,389,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 920,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after buying an additional 607,033 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,304,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,528,000 after acquiring an additional 437,819 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 860.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 445,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 399,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 27.1% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,693,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after acquiring an additional 361,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

