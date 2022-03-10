Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HCC. TheStreet raised Warrior Met Coal from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Warrior Met Coal from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.50.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average of $25.77. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $41.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.65.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.25%.

In other news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $130,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 30,948 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,435,000 after acquiring an additional 73,815 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 35,501 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,304,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,528,000 after acquiring an additional 437,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.