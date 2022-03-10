Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) PT Raised to $36.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

HCC stock opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.77. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $130,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 30,948 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,435,000 after purchasing an additional 73,815 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 35,501 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,304,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,528,000 after buying an additional 437,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

