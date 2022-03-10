Wedbush Comments on Tempur Sealy International, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a report released on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.93. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TPX has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

NYSE TPX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.18. 20,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,114,938. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.17 and its 200-day moving average is $43.39. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 11.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 29.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 189.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 10,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.07%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

