Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 29,909 Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INFL. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,403,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 51,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA INFL opened at $32.14 on Thursday. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.71.

