Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Novavax by 139.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,550,000 after buying an additional 860,867 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the third quarter valued at $64,873,000. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 102.1% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 125,700 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Novavax by 173.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 184,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 117,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Novavax by 177.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 137,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,532,000 after purchasing an additional 88,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

NVAX opened at $79.07 on Thursday. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.82 and a twelve month high of $277.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.30. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($9.38). The business had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.79 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 152.12% and a negative return on equity of 368.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.13, for a total transaction of $293,583.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,133. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NVAX. Cowen began coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.86.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

