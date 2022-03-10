Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 3,810 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,313,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 391,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 12,165 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $54.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.06. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.49 and a fifty-two week high of $68.18.

