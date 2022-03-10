Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 77 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $917,237,000 after buying an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $803,869,000 after acquiring an additional 322,892 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $488,785,000 after acquiring an additional 75,416 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,815,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $434,292,000 after purchasing an additional 26,630 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stephens downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.43.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $263.79 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $238.62 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The stock has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $275.96 and a 200 day moving average of $271.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

