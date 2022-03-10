Wedmont Private Capital Takes $205,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,173,000 after buying an additional 2,435,138 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 455.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,517,000 after buying an additional 793,154 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,564,000 after buying an additional 534,228 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 52,973.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 429,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $278.08 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $268.51 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $307.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.06. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.72.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

