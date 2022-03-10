Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,351 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 31,824 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after purchasing an additional 880,841 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,092,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 536,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

ETRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

NYSE:ETRN opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.11. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The business had revenue of $246.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.02%.

About Equitrans Midstream (Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.