Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stock Position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,981 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.20% of Northwest Pipe worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe stock opened at $28.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.01 million, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average is $27.74.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NWPX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

