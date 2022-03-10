Wellington Management Group LLP Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,909 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in DaVita were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DaVita by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after buying an additional 37,375 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in DaVita by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in DaVita by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,539,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in DaVita by 134,662.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA opened at $112.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.38 and a 52 week high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

