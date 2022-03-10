Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New $339,000 Investment in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 184,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.12% of HEXO as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in HEXO by 714.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in HEXO by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 43,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 16,445 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in HEXO by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 66,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 31,956 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of HEXO during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of HEXO by 17.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 106,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 16,169 shares during the period. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HEXO opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25. HEXO Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.28). HEXO had a negative net margin of 157.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $39.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HEXO Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC cut HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on HEXO from $1.20 to $0.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, HEXO Plus, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis.

