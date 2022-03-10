Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases New Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 639.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 6.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 18.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CORT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.42. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $26.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 30.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

