Wellington Management Group LLP Takes Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 19,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATR. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATR opened at $113.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.12. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.04 and a 52 week high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

