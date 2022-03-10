Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $45.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OLLI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $44.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.66. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $98.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 72,916 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 19,651 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 83,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 833,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 223,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,773,000 after purchasing an additional 58,492 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

