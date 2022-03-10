Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $45.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.31% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on OLLI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.
Shares of OLLI stock opened at $44.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.66. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $98.58.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (Get Rating)
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.
