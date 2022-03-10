Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Increased to $97.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WELL. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.17.

NYSE:WELL opened at $88.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 113.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $90.10.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.82%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,087,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,148 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 53.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,290,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,618,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,368,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,041 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $1,334,568,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,150,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,078,000 after purchasing an additional 438,977 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

