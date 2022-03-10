Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,551 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Western Digital were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 185.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,267 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 22,928 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 70,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 69,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 49,496 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WDC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $47.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.59.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

