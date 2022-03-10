Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.01. Weyco Group has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.83 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.54.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEYS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Weyco Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Weyco Group by 263.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 45,592 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Weyco Group during the third quarter worth about $223,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Weyco Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 62,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyco Group during the third quarter worth about $198,000. 18.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

