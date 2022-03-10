Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Hits New 1-Year High at $3,820.00

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,820 ($50.05) and last traded at GBX 3,814.90 ($49.99), with a volume of 8493 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,630 ($47.56).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from GBX 3,700 ($48.48) to GBX 3,600 ($47.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The stock has a market cap of £16.48 billion and a PE ratio of 35.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,106.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,092.18. The company has a current ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

