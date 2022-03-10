Whitbread (LON:WTB) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($47.17) to GBX 4,000 ($52.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.41) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,770 ($49.40) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,746.25 ($49.09).
WTB stock opened at GBX 2,650 ($34.72) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.80. Whitbread has a 52-week low of GBX 2,384 ($31.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,646 ($47.77). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,014.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,094.93.
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.
