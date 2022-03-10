Whitbread (LON:WTB) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($47.17) to GBX 4,000 ($52.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.41) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,770 ($49.40) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,746.25 ($49.09).

WTB stock opened at GBX 2,650 ($34.72) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.80. Whitbread has a 52-week low of GBX 2,384 ($31.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,646 ($47.77). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,014.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,094.93.

In related news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 2,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,575 ($33.74), for a total value of £75,293 ($98,654.35).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

