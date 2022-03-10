WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $173.78 Million

Equities analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) will announce $173.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $172.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $174.80 million. WideOpenWest posted sales of $286.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full year sales of $709.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $707.70 million to $711.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $723.53 million, with estimates ranging from $719.90 million to $726.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 74.52%. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

In other news, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $42,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $787,420. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WideOpenWest stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.64. The company had a trading volume of 203,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,266. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.03. WideOpenWest has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $23.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

