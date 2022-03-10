William Blair Comments on Burlington Stores, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Burlington Stores in a research report issued on Monday, March 7th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.77. William Blair also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BURL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.10.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $185.78 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $171.15 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.02.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 88.99%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,452 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,821,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 227,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,381,000 after buying an additional 96,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,994,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.