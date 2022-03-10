Wind River Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Wind River Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 620,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 24.2% of Wind River Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Wind River Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $66,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,183.0% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,163 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,537,000 after acquiring an additional 415,452 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,031,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,046,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,603,000 after purchasing an additional 283,810 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,540,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,240,000 after purchasing an additional 223,211 shares during the period.

VT stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.33. 125,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,419,577. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.67. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $93.19 and a 1-year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

