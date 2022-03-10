WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Shares Down 0.6%

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Rating) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.85 and last traded at $44.93. 35,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 132,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.21.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 75.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 29,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

