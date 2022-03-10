Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Lowers Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

XEL opened at $69.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $72.94. The stock has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Xcel Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.