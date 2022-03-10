Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Raises Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 2,087.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETSY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.84, for a total value of $2,886,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $6,592,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,218 shares of company stock worth $25,031,654 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.47.

Shares of ETSY stock traded down $6.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.64. 16,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,398,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $109.38 and a one year high of $307.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.72.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

