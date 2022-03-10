Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Sells 257 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 800.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON opened at $182.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $125.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.50.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.57.

Honeywell International Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.