Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Sells 53 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lessened its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 23.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,006,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $432,261,000 after purchasing an additional 190,378 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 131.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,778,000 after purchasing an additional 116,124 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 222.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 142,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,008,000 after purchasing an additional 97,919 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 13.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 781,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $335,649,000 after purchasing an additional 92,876 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 202.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,474,000 after acquiring an additional 90,288 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDY traded down $6.18 on Thursday, reaching $435.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,039. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $424.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.46. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $381.88 and a 1 year high of $465.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.80.

In related news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

