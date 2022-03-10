Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Sells 690 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 7.2% during the third quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 98,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 25.0% during the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 470,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,727,000 after acquiring an additional 94,242 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $15,835,000. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 506,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,910,000 after acquiring an additional 36,871 shares during the period. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.01. 427,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,366,940. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $32.02 and a one year high of $39.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.