Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Trading Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $1.95 billion and $569.84 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for about $367.78 or 0.00928269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00043115 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,597.27 or 0.06555517 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,236.47 or 0.99032944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00042085 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,290,403 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

