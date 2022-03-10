XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. XOMA had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 4.63%.

XOMA stock opened at $26.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.52 million, a P/E ratio of -132.40 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average of $23.32. XOMA has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $41.99.

Get XOMA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in XOMA by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XOMA by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in XOMA by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in XOMA by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in XOMA by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOMA Company Profile (Get Rating)

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.