XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. XOMA had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 4.63%.
XOMA stock opened at $26.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.52 million, a P/E ratio of -132.40 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average of $23.32. XOMA has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $41.99.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.
XOMA Company Profile (Get Rating)
XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
