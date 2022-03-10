XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $117.00. The stock had previously closed at $61.93, but opened at $69.67. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. XPO Logistics shares last traded at $70.85, with a volume of 14,619 shares changing hands.

XPO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.08.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $103,216,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $92,223,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $79,694,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,433,000 after buying an additional 567,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.