Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.78

Shares of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.78 and last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 3543 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.
The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.64.
Yamaha Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)
Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engines, and transportation equipment. It operates through the following segments Land Mobility, Marine Products, Robotics, Financial Services, and Others. The Land Mobility segment offers motorcycle and parts, four-wheel buggies, snowmobiles, and electrically assisted bicycles.
