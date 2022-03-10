Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.78

Shares of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.78 and last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 3543 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.64.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 8.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engines, and transportation equipment. It operates through the following segments Land Mobility, Marine Products, Robotics, Financial Services, and Others. The Land Mobility segment offers motorcycle and parts, four-wheel buggies, snowmobiles, and electrically assisted bicycles.

