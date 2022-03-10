Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $96.30 million-$97.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.77 million.Yext also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.190-$-0.170 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Yext from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yext has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.88.

YEXT traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $5.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,762. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $748.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.49. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Yext news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $163,416.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $60,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,258 shares of company stock valued at $932,155 over the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Yext by 228.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,176,000 after purchasing an additional 933,914 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Yext by 18.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Yext by 103.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yext by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 19,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

