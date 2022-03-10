YFFII Finance Price Reaches $0.0197 on Top Exchanges (YFFII)

YFFII Finance (CURRENCY:YFFII) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. YFFII Finance has a total market cap of $591.79 and $31,775.00 worth of YFFII Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YFFII Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0197 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YFFII Finance has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About YFFII Finance

YFFII is a coin. YFFII Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000 coins. YFFII Finance’s official website is yffii.finance . YFFII Finance’s official Twitter account is @yffiifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFFII describes itself as the original vision of yearn.finance (YFI). “

