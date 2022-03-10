YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 745 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,585,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,660,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $8,662,660.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WWD opened at $119.46 on Thursday. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $130.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.07 and a 200-day moving average of $114.68.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

WWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.86.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

